Coronavirus

Memorial Hermann staff dances and plays games to keep spirits up

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During difficult times, it's tough to remain positive.

The doctors and nurses at Memorial Hermann Hospital are going the extra mile to not only keep a smile on their patients' faces, but to also help each other remain stress-free amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video above, nurses are seen dancing to music as they screen visitors coming into the hospital.

Other nurses are seen trying to relieve stress by playing games and simply sharing a laugh.
