Sister of Galveston Co. COVID-19 patient: 'This is too close to home'

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The sister of a Galveston County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is concerned and said the woman was at the rodeo cook-off with an off-duty Patton Village police officer, who also tested presumptive positive for the virus.

On Friday, the Galveston County Health District confirmed the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in a resident. The woman, who is a Friendswood resident and is currently in self-quarantine in Austin, ranges in age 30 to 35 years old.

ABC13 spoke with the woman's sister, who wished not to be identified to ensure the woman's privacy.

She said her sister is having a problem catching her breath. The woman told her sister she is fine and she is not in the hospital.

The woman went to Austin, began showing symptoms on Thursday, March 5, and according to health officials, she was tested six days later on March 11.

"Her immune system is pretty strong," said the woman's sister. "This is too close to home."

The sister is encouraging people to stay home if possible.

