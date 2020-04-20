coronavirus texas

Houston mayor to name COVID-19 recovery czar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston testing sites get back up and running after severe weather, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to announce a COVID-19 recover czar for the city.

The selected leader will work with the business sector, nonprofit organizations and others to develop a plan to safely and responsibly move Houston forward.

Turner told ABC13 he wants to get the economy running again, but the key is more testing.

As we wait for the announcement, testing has resumed at the Harris County and Houston locations.

RELATED: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

All testing sites operated by Harris County have been closed due to inclement weather on Sunday.

If you were one of the many people who had to turn around, you are asked to return to the same testing site today.

Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day. There is no cost for testing.

Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.

The sites are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmedicaloutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthtexas newsmedical emergencyhealth watchhealth carenursesdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Houston mayor says more tests needed before city opens
Harris County COVID-19 testing sites closed until Monday
Colorado County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states as demand drops
No travelers? How United is helping Houstonians instead
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday.
Houston bakery giving away FREE treats starting this morning
Gunman who hijacked bus was wanted for murder of girlfriend
Man shot to death behind car wash in Greenspoint area
Show More
Bernie's Burger Bus gets big donation to help employees
Former Oilers cheerleaders show off moves in viral video
Trump says he's close to a deal with Congress on virus aid
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
More TOP STORIES News