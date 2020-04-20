Houston mayor to name COVID-19 recovery czar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston testing sites get back up and running after severe weather, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to announce a COVID-19 recover czar for the city.The selected leader will work with the business sector, nonprofit organizations and others to develop a plan to safely and responsibly move Houston forward.Turner told ABC13 he wants to get the economy running again, but the key is more testing.As we wait for the announcement, testing has resumed at the Harris County and Houston locations.All testing sites operated by Harris County have been closed due to inclement weather on Sunday.If you were one of the many people who had to turn around, you are asked to return to the same testing site today.Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day. There is no cost for testing.Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.The sites are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.