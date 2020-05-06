Coronavirus

Curing coronavirus: Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine

Some 13,000 people from 100 different countries have signed up to participate in the "human challenge trials."
SAN FRANCISCO -- Founders of the program 1 Day Sooner, a group comprised of scientists and researchers, hope to be purposefully infected with novel coronavirus, along with other volunteers to help search for a vaccine.

Some 13,000 people from 100 different countries have already signed up to participate in the initiative.

Josh Morrison is a Brooklyn attorney and executive director at Waitlist Zero, an advocacy group for living organ donors.

Carson Poltorack is a recent Stanford graduate and soon-to-be medical student at University of Pennsylvania.

Trump believes COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
EMBED More News Videos

Trump also says they're putting its "full power and might" a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease.


Both are part of the core 1 Day Sooner team. They spoke with KGO-TV in a Skype interview.

They explained their mission of conducting a "human challenge trial," which according to their website, "deliberately exposes participants to infection, in order to study diseases and test vaccines or treatments."

The FDA has already granted emergency use authorization of remdesivir, to treat severely ill patients in the hospital, but Josh and Carson are searching for something more effective.

"Researchers are exploring whether human challenge trials could speed up the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, saving thousands or even millions of lives," the website says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronavirusmedical researchu.s. & worldclinical trialscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Kingwood native flies over Houston with the Blue Angels
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered after drowning call at Hermann Park
$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
New drive-in theater revs up movie fun at Sawyer Yards
Drier air blowing in, sunshine returns and lower humidity
Show More
Highest number of COVID-19 cases are in these zip codes
Kingwood native flies over Houston with the Blue Angels
Principal who had COVID-19 out of hospital after 51 days
Man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron
Thieves leave empty-handed in ATM heist at Houston museum
More TOP STORIES News