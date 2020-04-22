Coronavirus

Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- A New York City woman finally got to meet her newborn daughter weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section due to COVID-19.

Isabella Michelle made her debut Tuesday to the world outside the NICU at Maimonides Medical Center and to her own mom.

Her mother, Iris Nolasco, had not been able to see her or hold her since she was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Nolasco became so sick from the virus that she could barely speak and was struggling to get enough air.

RELATED: Doctor gives advice for expecting mothers amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Guidelines for pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic from Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald, MD.



Doctors made the decision to deliver her baby via C-section, but she wasn't even sure she would survive.

Isabella was born 25 days ago and whisked away to the NICU.

Her family was unsure if she would recover, but Nolasco finally started to turn a corner and shifted her focus to her newborn baby.

Although she couldn't see her, Maimonides installed a camera so she could check on the baby as often as she wanted to.

Nolasco said she dreamt of the moment they would once meet and is now excited to spend every second with her baby girl.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronavirushospitalsgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbabyhospitalpregnancyfamilyu.s. & worldnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
71-year-old man donates plasma after surviving COVID-19
What we know about Harris Co.'s mandatory mask order
Person in California died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6
2/3 of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about Harris Co.'s mandatory mask order
Man watching neighbor's home shot to death by deputy
Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday
Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them in E. Houston
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
2/3 of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed
What to expect when flying after the pandemic
Show More
Pastor holds 12-hour prayer vigil for those impacted by COVID-19
Person in California died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Driver abandons car after crash, leaving passenger trapped
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
More TOP STORIES News