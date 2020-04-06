coronavirus deaths

Gov. Cuomo: NY may be seeing 'possible flattening of the curve' as deaths stop rising

NEW YORK (KTRK) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said that although there are now 4,758 deaths in New York state, the rate of deaths has been "effectively flat for two days."

There are more than 130,000 positive cases in the state, but the rate of hospital admissions, ICU and intubations has dipped. The governor also announced that NY PAUSE would continue through April 29.

"It's hopeful but it's inconclusive, and it's still dependent on what we do," Governor Cuomo said of a model saying the state is possibly hitting the apex.
coronavirus new york



There are 130,689 positive coronavirus cases in New York. Of those, 16,837 are hospitalized, and 4,758 have died.

Gov. Cuomo ordered schools and nonessential businesses to remain closed until the end of the month and lambasted New Yorkers for being out in parks over the weekend.

"That is just wholly unacceptable," he said. "People are dying. People in the health care system are exposing themselves every day to tremendous risk walking into these emergency rooms."

Cuomo is increasing the fine from $500 to $1,000 for violating gathering and social distancing orders.

"You don't have the right to risk someone else's life," he said.

The governor thanked the states of Oregon, Washington, and California for sending ventilators.

"We will be there for every other state like they have been for us," Cuomo said. "Leading the charge, like we always do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Mayor Turner asks public to be mindful as businesses reopen
Mayor reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News