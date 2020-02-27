UH,Texas A&M, Rice University and others set to begin online classes amid COVID-19

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
The college campus announced on Thursday that they're cancelling all events sponsored by the university through the end of April, postponing Spring 2020 commencement and offering online classes starting March 23.
Preserving health and safety has been first and foremost in every step we have taken and every decision we’ve made. In the final analysis, our students and UH community are who matter most to us. With that in mind, Spring 2020 courses will be offered remotely. pic.twitter.com/nr42CDzP12— University of Houston (@UHouston) March 19, 2020
Spring 2020 commencement is postponed. Canceling graduation would be detrimental to our grads and all of their dedication. With this in mind, we will begin planning for a late summer or early fall commencement as soon as health conditions and guidelines allow. pic.twitter.com/gEfAT8zKn3— University of Houston (@UHouston) March 19, 2020
Events sponsored by the University are canceled, no matter the size, through the end of April. pic.twitter.com/bRdpeyyuZW— University of Houston (@UHouston) March 19, 2020
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
Classes are cancelled from March 16-20.
Texas A&M will begin conducting online classes beginning March 23 until April 28.
Campus community meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants.
RICE UNIVERSITY
The Houston campus has a significant link to the earlier COVID-19 cases investigated by health officials after one of its employees reportedly contracted the virus after coming back from a trip to Egypt.
In light of this, Rice canceled classes March 9-13 and undergraduate classes are set to move online for the remainder of semester.
SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY
SHSU has extended Spring Break to March 22 and will begin online classes on March 23 until the remainder of the spring semester.
Spring Break is extended through March 22. Beginning March 23, SHSU will move courses to remote delivery for the remainder of the spring semester. Faculty/staff should report to work on March 16. Monitor https://t.co/AsevMfLrTm for up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/q6cHz9w8yo— Sam Houston State (@SamHoustonState) March 13, 2020
HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
HBU will not hold any residential classes for the week of March 16-21. Online classes will continue as scheduled. The residential class schedule will resume remotely beginning March 23 until further notice. Faculty are advised to use the week of March 16-21 to prepare for remote course delivery beginning on March 23.
LONE STAR COLLEGE
Lone Star College is extending spring break and will resume classes Monday, March 23.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON- DOWNTOWN
All classes will be suspended from March 16-22, including face-to-face classes, online classes and labs. All course-related activities from March 23- April 4 will be conducted online. By April 4, UHD will assess whether to continue conducting instruction online.
Students and student workers should not come to campus from March 16-22.
Faculty and staff should still report to work. All UHD sites will remain open, including Downtown, UHD Northwest, Lone Star College CyFair and Kingwood.
HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
HCC said it has extended the spring break for students by an additional two days. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday, March 25.
"We have made this decision in order to allow faculty and staff extra time to respond to issues that may arise during the Spring Break period and to prepare for the migration of select courses to hybrid or full online modality," HCC said in a statement.
HCC continued, "At this point in time, HCC is not canceling classes beyond March 24. However, in an effort to minimize the amount of student time on campus, we anticipate a significant number of courses will transition to some level of multi-modal delivery. We ask for your patience and flexibility as we update plans and procedures that will enable HCC to respond quickly if further changes are required. This means all faculty and staff are still required to report for duty starting Monday, March 23, in order to work together to prepare for this transition."
UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS
University of St. Thomas canceled classes at noon on Thursday, March 12 through Friday, March 13. Classes will resume online the week of March 23 until the university decides if there is a need to continue with online classes. Campus will remain open for business operations.
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Texas Southern University will remain on a normal schedule for the week of March 9. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON CLEAR LAKE
Classes at all campus locations are canceled from March 16-21. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format on March 23.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS - AUSTIN
The university will extend spring break for students by one week in response to the spread of the virus.
That means classes will resume on Monday, March 30.
University president Gregory Fenves said the university will stay open, but the extra week will give faculty and staff time to prepare to increase "social distancing," such as moving lectures online and reconfiguring classroom space.
TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY
Texas State University said on March 9 that it is monitoring 10 people who are self-isolating at home, not on campus, after international travel.
At last check, the campus has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The university's policy is self-isolation for 14 days after travel to a country with a CDC Level 2 or 3 Travel Warning.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY
In the midst of spring break, which is March 9-13, the campus located outside of the Houston area said it plans to suspended classes until March 23, pushing back the restart of classes by a week.
Faculty and staff are required to report to work as normal on March 16.
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
The Waco campus announced it is extending spring break by one week, through March 20.
It also said classes would be taught online from March 23-April 3.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.