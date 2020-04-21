McDonald's offers free Thank You meals to first responders, healthcare workers

CHICAGO -- McDonald's is offering free meals to thank first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, McDonald's said health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can pick up one Thank You Meal per day at participating McDonald's restaurants between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5.
The meals include a choice of sandwich, drinks and a side, along with a note of appreciation.
"We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, in a written statement. "I couldn't be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country.That is truly our McDonald's system at its best."
Earlier this month, some McDonald's locations announced they would give free hot or iced coffee to all first responders and healthcare workers through the end of May.
According to McDonald's, the restaurant has donated $3.1 million in food to support communities across the country and donated 1 million N95 masks to Chicago and the state of Illinois.
