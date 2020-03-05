Coronavirus

Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

RELATED: What is quarantine? Can it stop COVID-19?

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments
COVID-19: What you need to know about self-isolation
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News