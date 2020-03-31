Society

Families of front line responders can get their laundry done for free with Tide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tide is offering free laundry service to the families of front line responders.

Until April 30, the well-known laundry detergent company announced its services will be available in Houston, Phoenix and Indianapolis.

While front line responders are doing everything to keep everyone safe in the midst of the pandemic, at times many of their family's needs are not being taken care of.

The way it works is that you take your garments in a bag to any of their Houston locations and they will take it from there. Depending on the demand, the turnaround time laundry and dry cleaning is two days.

In order to receive the service, front line responders and their immediate family must show a photo ID from the front line responders' place of employment.

The company said COVID-19 exposed clothing, leathers, wedding dresses, alterations and select household items will not be accepted.

For a complete list of locations and more information visit Tide's website.

