10-year-old Texas boy selling homemade hand sanitizer

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The CDC says washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to stay healthy.Since that's not always an option, hand sanitizer seems like the next best thing.Right now, retailers are having a hard time keeping sanitizer in stock. So, people like 10-year-old Miles Barker are making their own.Barker has been selling the homemade hand sanitizer from a street corner in his south Austin neighborhood for about three days.Barker says business is good. The $3 bottles are selling fast, and he's on his way to exceeding his $100 goal.The sanitizer is made with aloe vera, alcohol - he assures it's 60% as recommended by the CDC - and essential oils.Barker calls the hand sanitizer "Corono Gel.""We started to make it, and we thought 'how about we sell it since it's sold out everywhere. How about we sell it and maybe make some money,'" Barker said.