Coronavirus

46 new hospital beds added in Houston in midst of outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee helped usher in a hospital wing at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston that will provide beds in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Houston-area U.S. representative announced the opening of the wing, which houses 46 beds, Thursday afternoon.

The congresswoman heads up the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, which has been instrumental in the latest $2 trillion stimulus that's expected to be signed by Pres. Trump.

Jackson Lee also announced the launch of mobile testing for seniors.

United Memorial, located at 510 W. Tidwell Rd., is a COVID-19 testing site, available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News