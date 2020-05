46 new hospital beds added in Houston in midst of outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee helped usher in a hospital wing at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston that will provide beds in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.The Houston-area U.S. representative announced the opening of the wing, which houses 46 beds, Thursday afternoon.The congresswoman heads up the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, which has been instrumental in the latest $2 trillion stimulus that's expected to be signed by Pres. Trump.Jackson Lee also announced the launch of mobile testing for seniors. United Memorial , located at 510 W. Tidwell Rd., is a COVID-19 testing site, available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.