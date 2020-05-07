Nextdoor, Walmart launch program that lets you help neighbors during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart and Nextdoor have teamed up to launch a new program called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors."It's designed to make it easier for you and your community to help one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Nextdoor members can get help shopping for essential items at Walmart from a neighbor already planning a trip to their local store. Plus, the experience is contact-free.Here's how it works:Once you log in to your Nextdoor account, click on the groups tab, find a Walmart store in your area, share a message with the group if you need help or want to give help, then you and your neighbors can work out the rest of the details.