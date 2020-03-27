Coronavirus

Montgomery Co. issues 'Stay Home' order beginning at midnight

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County officials have issued an emergency stay-at-home order in midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the county's office of emergency management, the order is scheduled to last from 11:59 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April 12. The county officially called it the "Stay at Home Stop the Spread" order.



As of Friday morning, the county reported 41 confirmed cases. One of the cases recovered. By Saturday, cases there increased to 47.

SEE ALSO: Brazoria, Montgomery, Galveston County COVID-19 cases tied to same rodeo cook-off tent

Earlier in the week, Houston-area counties began issuing their respective "stay home" orders. Galveston, Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties have orders in place.

Similar to other counties, Montgomery has ordered residents to remain at home other than for essential activities, such as trips for food and medications, for example. In addition, essential businesses are the only ones allowed to operate.

SEE MORE: What does the "Stay Home - Work Safe" order mean for you?

