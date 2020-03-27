Montgomery Co. issues 'Stay Home' order beginning at midnight

According to the county's office of emergency management, the order is scheduled to last from 11:59 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April 12. The county officially called it the "Stay at Home Stop the Spread" order.
Beginning at 11:59 pm tonight until April 12th Montgomery County is on a Stay at Home Stop the Spread order. Visit https://t.co/f17ESGheUt and click on the coronavirus tab for more information.— Montgomery County OHSEM (@MCOEM) March 27, 2020
As of Friday morning, the county reported 41 confirmed cases. One of the cases recovered. By Saturday, cases there increased to 47.
SEE ALSO: Brazoria, Montgomery, Galveston County COVID-19 cases tied to same rodeo cook-off tent
Earlier in the week, Houston-area counties began issuing their respective "stay home" orders. Galveston, Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties have orders in place.
Similar to other counties, Montgomery has ordered residents to remain at home other than for essential activities, such as trips for food and medications, for example. In addition, essential businesses are the only ones allowed to operate.
SEE MORE: What does the "Stay Home - Work Safe" order mean for you?