covid-19

COVID-19 isn't spreading inside the classroom, experts say, but here's where it is

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During Thursday night's HISD school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan discussed the concerns over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Houston community.

She shared a recent conversation she had with city health officials and revealed a question that has been at the top of many parents and educators' mind recently.

"Are we at a place where there's concern about spread on our campuses and across the community as it relates to us still offering face-to-face instruction and virtual for those who choose," said Lathan. "It is not the concern and actually they complimented what we've done to mitigate issues or prevent the spread."

READ ALSO: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, watch our ABC13 team walk you through using the vaccine tracker within this page.



The compliment, she said, came from Dr. David Persse with the city of Houston's health department.

"I really want to give credit to all the superintendents, teachers, all they've done to make the schools safe," said Persse. "Our epidemiology shows we have had cases where there has been spread in the classroom, but it has not been what we anticipated. It's been far less than that," said Persse.

Experts say the virus is spreading more rapidly outside of the classroom.

"Where we're seeing spread among students is not in the classroom, it's amongst the sports teams, it amongst the after school clubs," explained Persse.

He went on to say, "What happens [and what] we're learning is kids are coming together, they're not wearing their masks, they're not social distancing and they're spreading the virus from one to another," said Persse.

Lathan said they are monitoring to see if extracurricular activities need to be scaled back. As far as the vaccine goes, the city of Houston is helping the district ensure staff that is eligible in group 1A and group 1B get the vaccine.

READ MORE: HISD begins vaccinating school first responders, with teachers up next in rollout plan

HISD is training its school nurses so they can give doses to teachers and staff. While not all teachers are able to get the vaccine yet, discussions are underway to make the process smoother once they can get it.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemichealth caredoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Harris County Public Health needs to ramp up vaccinations to meet demand
Houston superfan 'Downtown Dave' Rojas dies from COVID-19
Study shows vaccine effective against new mutated COVID-19 strain
Leaders gathering for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Winter Storm Watch issued for several Houston-area counties
TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow
Teen shot in road rage shooting along Katy Freeway, sheriff says
2-year-old girl found safe after attempted kidnapping
Owner of Midtown club where 3 deputies were shot charged
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Show More
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
US Rep. Al Green seen harassed at airport after Capitol riot
Leaders gathering for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Harris County Public Health needs to ramp up vaccinations to meet demand
Houston superfan 'Downtown Dave' Rojas dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News