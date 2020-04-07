coronavirus texas

Houston's stay home order saved 4,500 people, study says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite pushing residents to social distance and stay home, the city of Houston announced 175 more coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as another death from the pandemic.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the 11th death in the city involves a "young man" in his 30s who had underlying health issues.

With the new cases, the city of Houston has surpassed 1,300 COVID-19 cases. The city's total is 1,320.

Despite the growing cases and the rising death toll, Turner touted the success of the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order, which was issued late last month.

According to a study by the Kinder Institute, the order between March 24 and April 6 saved the lives of 4,533 Houstonians and kept more than 48,000 people out of the hospital. The study adds more than 13,000 additional lives would be saved between April 7 and April 30.

In the midst of the ongoing public health crisis, Turner has tried to continue clarity and perspective on his city's response to COVID-19.

Just the day before, Turner announced the addition of 402 coronavirus cases that came about from a backlog of tests that date back to the middle of last month.

Turner also gave an update on cases involving city of Houston employees. Twenty-eight municipal workers, 19 firefighters and 24 police officers tested positive for the virus.

Turner has not let up on the city's social distancing procedures. His parks and recreation department, for example, began taking down volleyball nets and basketball rims and roping off playground equipment.
