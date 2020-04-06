coronavirus texas

Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Entering Monday with nearly 750 cases in the city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the addition of 402 coronavirus cases that came about from a backlog of tests that date back to the middle of last month.

The city has now crossed four digits in case count with 1,145 total COVID-19 cases since March 5, when the first case was identified.

Fortunately, Turner said there were no new deaths reported. Houston's death toll is at 10.

Turner also gave an update on cases involving city of Houston employees. Twenty-eight municipal workers, 19 firefighters and 24 police officers tested positive for the virus.

With that update, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said he's requiring his crew to wear face masks and to check their temperature before entering facilities. So far, 220 firefighters have been placed in quarantine.

For his ranks, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed one of his officers with coronavirus was hospitalized and on a ventilator.

Turner has not let up on the city's social distancing procedures. His parks and recreation department, for example, began taking down volleyball nets and basketball rims and roping off playground equipment.



While there has been bad news regarding the case count, the mayor announced a charitable move by a major Houston-based property manager, similar to last week's pledge by Camden.



Earlier in the day, Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo helped launch an online tool that will provide child care resources to essential workers.

The day before, Turner said three staffers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were assigned to each of the three testing sites in the city, but will be moved outside Texas on April 10.

READ ALSO: Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says
INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Washington County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News