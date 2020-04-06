Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month

The city has now crossed four digits in case count with 1,145 total COVID-19 cases since March 5, when the first case was identified.
Fortunately, Turner said there were no new deaths reported. Houston's death toll is at 10.
Turner also gave an update on cases involving city of Houston employees. Twenty-eight municipal workers, 19 firefighters and 24 police officers tested positive for the virus.
With that update, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said he's requiring his crew to wear face masks and to check their temperature before entering facilities. So far, 220 firefighters have been placed in quarantine.
For his ranks, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed one of his officers with coronavirus was hospitalized and on a ventilator.
Turner has not let up on the city's social distancing procedures. His parks and recreation department, for example, began taking down volleyball nets and basketball rims and roping off playground equipment.
🚨 Over the weekend, @HPARD began removing volleyball nets. Parks are getting too crowded and park employees and police will enforce #socialdistancing. 🚨 #COVID19— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) April 6, 2020
While there has been bad news regarding the case count, the mayor announced a charitable move by a major Houston-based property manager, similar to last week's pledge by Camden.
Swapnil Agarwal, CEO and managing partner, Nitya Capital and Karya Property Management through his foundation Karya Kares is helping his tenants who have lost their jobs due to #COVID19 by offering $1k towards their apartment rent. The total amount being made available is $4M.— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) April 6, 2020
Earlier in the day, Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo helped launch an online tool that will provide child care resources to essential workers.
The day before, Turner said three staffers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were assigned to each of the three testing sites in the city, but will be moved outside Texas on April 10.
