Texas COVID-19 cases exceed 6,000

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- About 700 new cases were confirmed across Texas since Saturday, officials said.The Houston area leads the state in the number of cases as the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.As of Saturday, health officials said 6,812 people have tested positive and 127 people have died.There are 152 counties out of 254 in Texas that have reported at least one case.In a breakdown of counties, Houston has confirmed at least 1,284 cases; Dallas with 1015; Austin with 460; Fort Worth with 383; and San Antonio with 342 according to the statewide numbers compiled by the health department.With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 70,938 people in the state have been tested, as of Sunday afternoon.During a news conference on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's working to increase hospital capacity in Texas.As of Friday, Abbott said there are 47,585 hospital beds statewide with 19,695 available and 8,741 ventilators ready to treat people with COVID-19. He also added that the federal government has shipped Texas 3.8 million masks.Abbott also said he advised hospitals to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary" in order to preserve personal protective equipment.Earlier this week, Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.