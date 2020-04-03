coronavirus texas

Texas COVID-19 cases exceed 6,000

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- About 700 new cases were confirmed across Texas since Saturday, officials said.

The Houston area leads the state in the number of cases as the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.

As of Saturday, health officials said 6,812 people have tested positive and 127 people have died.

There are 152 counties out of 254 in Texas that have reported at least one case.

In a breakdown of counties, Houston has confirmed at least 1,284 cases; Dallas with 1015; Austin with 460; Fort Worth with 383; and San Antonio with 342 according to the statewide numbers compiled by the health department.

With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 70,938 people in the state have been tested, as of Sunday afternoon.

During a news conference on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's working to increase hospital capacity in Texas.

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott updates state on COVID-19 response

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Greg Abbott says cases and the death toll are rising in the coronavirus crisis, but more testing is being made available.



As of Friday, Abbott said there are 47,585 hospital beds statewide with 19,695 available and 8,741 ventilators ready to treat people with COVID-19. He also added that the federal government has shipped Texas 3.8 million masks.

Abbott also said he advised hospitals to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary" in order to preserve personal protective equipment.

Earlier this week, Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.
Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.

SEE ALSO: Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.



INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texashealth watchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Washington County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News