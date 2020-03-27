HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like many of you, we've tried getting in and out of the grocery store with as little interaction as possible.
So, here are a few things to keep in mind when going to the store.
It's best to go grocery shopping mid-morning or mid-afternoon to avoid the rush.
For those harder to find items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, try to order them online from places you usually wouldn't consider like, Office Depot.
Houston Moms Blog suggests using Grove Collaborative for cleaning supplies.
Join apps like Nextdoor to communicate with neighbors about what they've been able to find at stores in your area.
Also, shop local restaurants. Whiskey Cake in Stafford, Baybrook and Katy are putting together quarantine survival kits for customers.
"It includes, toilet paper, milk, eggs, whole chickens, burger patties, steak, a fresh veggie pack and a pound of butter. Everything you need without the grocery store lines. The great thing about this is that we are able to support our local farmers," Houston Moms Blog contributor Rebecca Roses said.
All the money raised from the kits will go to employees who can't work at the moment. The kits start at $45, and some of them even include free dog treats with the purchase of a cocktail.
Dish Society is hosting a virtual farmers market at two of its locations. Customers can get items delivered for $7 or schedule a pickup time.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Twitter and Facebook.
Restaurants offering quarantine 'survival kits' to help Houston-area farmers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More