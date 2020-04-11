Dr. Fauci says coronavirus antibody tests are coming soon

Officials from the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced antibody tests could be available in a week.In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said they are close to developing, validating and getting the tests disbursed."Within a period of a week or so, we are going to have a rather large number of tests that are available," said Dr. Fauci.Dr. Pedro Piedra with Baylor College of Medicine explained antibody tests will look to see if someone has already been infected, indicating their body fought off the virus successfully.The test would be administered to those who have not already tested positive for COVID-19."Knowing that you have been exposed takes a lot of anxiety away because it is unlikely that they will be re-infected in a short time," said Dr. Piedra.He believes medical professionals and other first responders should be the first people tested saying, "they're the ones that are greatest at risk."Dr. Piedra said local leaders will also rely on results from the testing to decide when it's safe to lift a stay-at-home order."If a population has not seen the virus or has low levels of infection, that means that population is still susceptible." Dr. Piedra said.He also added that antibody testing does not negate the value of diagnostic testing for COVID-19.It is still very important to know who is actively infected, and keep them from spreading the virus.