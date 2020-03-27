Texas Children's Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Children's patient has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed Friday morning.
The patient's age or further details were not released.
In a statement, the hospital said it wants the community to know it is fully prepared and has a detailed plan in place to identify, isolate and treat suspected cases of contagious infectious diseases such as coronavirus.
"We are in frequent contact with the city, county and state health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We are following their recommendations, our policies and standard medical protocols. In preparation and response to COVID-19, Texas Children's implemented various precautionary measures - including universal screening and social distancing - across our health care system in Houston and Austin to limit contact exposure and ensure the safety of our patients, their families and our team members. Texas Children's highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve. We will continue to keep the community at-large informed, while also respecting the privacy rights of our patients," Texas Children's Hospital said.
This latest case comes after the Houston area quickly surpassed 400 cases on Thursday.
On March 23, MD Anderson said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The person is a member of the research staff and is currently being treated at another health care institution in Houston.
As a result of the illness' rapid spread, some hospitals have also begun limiting visitation.
