Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana

"My prior executive order about travel from New Orleans covered air travel from New Orleans into the state of Texas," said Gov. Abbott during a press conference on Sunday, March 29. "Now, I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road."

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has dramatically expanded the mandatory 14-day quarantine issued last week to include people who've traveled from the entire state of Louisiana by road or air and by air from 10 other states."I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road," said Abbott. "Travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana."Abbott said the order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions.He said the Department of Public Safety will be enforcing the order at entry points from Louisiana.The order was announced at a briefing on Sunday and will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.In addition, Abbott said anyone traveling to Texas by plane from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, all California airports and all Washington state airports are also required to self-quarantine for 14 days.Abbott previously announced anyone traveling to Texas on a plane from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans must self-quarantine for 14 days.Travelers from those areas will have to report their "quarantine location" in a form to DPS.The individuals will also receive visits from troopers who will ensure they are complying with the order. The individuals will not be allowed to go out in public, and will only be allowed visitation from doctors or physicians.Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.Abbott has also designated a Dallas site that will house warehouse medical equipment and 250 beds, with plenty of room to expand if needed.The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will house patients if the city's hospitals become overwhelmed, Abbott said.Abbott is calling on local leaders in other metro areas in the state to identify facilities that could be used as hospitals if their capacity needs to be expanded.