Coronavirus

Conroe company accused of shipping thousands of unusable COVID test kits

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- There are 140,000 COVID-19 unusable testing collection kits sitting in storage at the Texas Department of State Health Services, agency officials said.

"There were questions about the labeling and that they were non-standard kits," said spokesperson Chris Van Deusen.

The kits, ordered by FEMA, were provided by a Conroe company called Fillakit, LLC.

According to an investigation by Propublica, Texas is not alone. Many other states that received thousands of kits from the company are also refusing to use them, citing concerns over quality and cleanliness.

"It wasn't even clean, let alone sterile," said a former employee at the publication.

According to their website, Fillakit provides medical supplies like tubes and swabs.

FEMA told ABC13 they awarded the company a contract for $10.1 million.

According to Florida state records, Fillakit became an LLC on May 1, 2020.

FEMA officials said they entered the contract on May 6, 2020. They then ordered 4,000,000 COVID-19 testing collection kits from the company that was just one-week old.

A spokesperson for FEMA said more than 3,000,000 kits were sent out to every state and U.S. territory.

The Conroe company with ownership out of St. Petersburg, Florida has received $7.3 million from FEMA so far.

ABC 13 Eyewitness News called the number on Fillakit's website and left a message.

We have not heard back.

The online form to send them a message does not appear to be working.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconroefemacoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
Apple closes some stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise
Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downpours possible today as storm chances ramp up
Skeletal remains don't belong to missing soldier, sister says
James Byrd Jr.'s daughter speaks about anger after father's death
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
Sugar Land man accused of shooting friend
Beyoncé drops surprise single on Juneteenth
New order requires you to wear masks inside businesses
Show More
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
Texas hits another weekly high in COVID-19 cases
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
Video shows 2 suspects attack man before stealing his car
US Army vows to find missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News