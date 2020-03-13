Business

U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage space to college students displaced by COVID-19

U-Haul is helping college students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students who have to leave campus during the outbreak.

Many colleges and universities, such as Duke, are temporarily suspended classes on campus and forcing students home. On-campus classes at Duke are suspended until further notice and spring break was extended by a week.

U-haul is also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
