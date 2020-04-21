Don't file taxes and waiting for your stimulus check? What to do to get extra $500 per child

If you don't file tax returns and are still waiting for your stimulus check, there's an important update for you.
If you have children or dependents, the IRS wants you to let them know by Wednesday, April 22, to make sure you get an extra $500 per child.
This new tool is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who don't receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits, supplemental security income, or Railroad Retirement benefits.
Those who qualify are urged to begin the process here.
If you don't have children, no further action is required.
If you don't get your $500 credit per child, you can also claim it on your 2020 tax return.
