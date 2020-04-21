Coronavirus

Don't file taxes and waiting for your stimulus check? What to do to get extra $500 per child

If you don't file tax returns and are still waiting for your stimulus check, there's an important update for you.

If you have children or dependents, the IRS wants you to let them know by Wednesday, April 22, to make sure you get an extra $500 per child.

This new tool is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who don't receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits, supplemental security income, or Railroad Retirement benefits.

Those who qualify are urged to begin the process here.

If you don't have children, no further action is required.

If you don't get your $500 credit per child, you can also claim it on your 2020 tax return.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmoneyirstaxescoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Chambers County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Waller County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Grimes County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Wharton County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More mobile testing to pop up in Harris County, judge says
No new virus deaths on back-to-back days in Houston
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Coronavirus impact: Tough times loom for energy industry
Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday
Show More
Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera
Gronkowski to join Brady in Tampa Bay, sources say
DeAndre Hopkins speaks out on Bill O'Brien rumors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News