Survey says two-thirds of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed

Nearly two-thirds of the workers in the Texas food and beverage industry have been laid off or furloughed since the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new estimate by the National Restaurant Association.

The organization estimates that more than 688,000 restaurant employees in Texas have been laid off or furloughed since COVID-19 landed - representing at least 61 percent of the 1.2 million employees who were working in the industry in February.

A survey conducted by the trade group asked more than 6,500 restaurant operators about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their business since March 1. Across the country, more than 8 million jobs have been lost, or two out of every three restaurant jobs.

The restaurant and food service industry lost $30 billion in revenue in March and is anticipated to lose another $50 billion by the end of April.

To read more of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

