Survey says two-thirds of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed

Nearly two-thirds of the workers in the Texas food and beverage industry have been laid off or furloughed since the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new estimate by the National Restaurant Association.The organization estimates that more than 688,000 restaurant employees in Texas have been laid off or furloughed since COVID-19 landed - representing at least 61 percent of the 1.2 million employees who were working in the industry in February.A survey conducted by the trade group asked more than 6,500 restaurant operators about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their business since March 1. Across the country, more than 8 million jobs have been lost, or two out of every three restaurant jobs.The restaurant and food service industry lost $30 billion in revenue in March and is anticipated to lose another $50 billion by the end of April.