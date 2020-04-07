Here's how to avoid gaining the 'Quarantine 15' during pandemic

As we all follow the guidelines to stay at home, it's more important than ever to have a set schedule and healthy snack ideas.Avoiding the "Quarantine 15" is easier said than done, but it is possible if you follow a few rules.First create a schedule, trying using an app to keep you on track."They will give you alarms when it is time to stretch, or make a call to a friend or to eat lunch, and so writing it down or having an alarm on your phone will really help," Dr. Steffanie Campbell said.Campbell suggests following these guidelines while you are at home.Pickles are low calorie, and they will give you the flavor you're craving.Skip the chips. Choose a rice cake with natural or almond butter to add protein.Pick flavored water with lemon, lime, cucumber, or strawberry instead of soda or juice.Carry a water bottle with you around the house or set an alarm to remind you to stay hydrated.If you are sleeping in, still try to get in a light breakfast.Opt for a smoothie with greens.Also, don't eat at least an hour before bed, not just for the added calories that will sit on your stomach, but to eliminate reflux.Campbell says you don't have to swear off sweets. Sometimes it's okay to find comfort in your favorite food. Just make good decisions and listen to your body."Any time they go to eat something I ask them why. Why are you eating this? Because you're bored? Is it because you are nervous? You need comfort? And then we can come up with healthier coping mechanisms instead of the food," Campbell said.Avoid eating while you're typing on your computer, during a conference call or watching TV. You may overeat because you are distracted.