Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reaction during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Facebook rolled out two new emoji reactions on Friday for users so they could show additional support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new emoji on the Facebook app is a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app is a heart with what looks like reverberations around it.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts.



This new reaction will appear when users hold down the 'Like' button underneath the post.
