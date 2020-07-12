Coronavirus

Several test positive for COVID-19 after July 4 party at Michigan sandbar

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RAPID CITY, Mich. -- Several people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a large Fourth of July gathering at a northwest Michigan sandbar, health officials said Friday.

Another Michigan health department notified the Health Department of Northwest Michigan of several individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 last week after attending the festivities at the Torch Lake sandbar in Rapid City over the Fourth of July holiday.

Health officials said numerous people may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend, and the positive cases were not able to offer identifying information for all potential contacts, Michigan officials said.

RELATED: Videos from Ozarks, Daytona Beach show large crowds packed closely together during coronavirus pandemic

Those who attended the Torch Lake Sandbar party over the Fourth of July weekend should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if symptoms should develop or if you were at high risk for exposure due to being in close proximity with others or not wearing a cloth facial covering, health officials said.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear two-14 days after exposure to the virus, Michigan officials said. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result of a potential exposure to COVID-19 should keep away from others as much as possible and limit travel.

Anyone with questions about testing or about potential exposure should call the health department at 1-800-432-4121.

