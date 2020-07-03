Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes? A doctor analyzes risk, shares tips

During a forum in which doctors answered viewer-submitted questions about the coronavirus, one question received an eye-opening response.Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, was posed with the following question: Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes? His answer was eye-opening.Cardillo highlighted a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which sought to find where the greatest percentage of the virus would be found in a large hospital facility. The answer: the floor.Who knew that the coronavirus could live on the bottom of your shoes?The virus was tracked in a large hospital facility and it was found on the floors all throughout the hospital."The floor had the highest concentration of the virus," said Cardillo. "Those droplets are on the floor everywhere and are being transmitted as your're walking."So what can you do to sanitize against this?Cardillo suggested changing your shoes regularly and wearing shoe coverings."Also, start adopting the 'no shoe' policy in your home," he said.