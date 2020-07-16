HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner says scammers are targeting homes in the Houston area by pretending to be construction workers or city of Houston water employees.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Turner said there were reports of scammers trying to get access to the inside of homes with some claiming to sample your water for COVID-19.
However, Turner said no city employee has been instructed to do that.
"Let me emphasize that city of Houston employees are not knocking on anybody's doors asking to have entry into your home to sample the water for COVID-19," he said. "All employees are required to display their ID when out in the field."
Earlier this month, a woman told ABC13 she lost precious jewelry, including a $30,000 watch, when she said two men posed as city water workers and told her they had to go inside her home because her water was contaminated with coronavirus.
READ MORE: Fake city workers rob woman after claiming her water had COVID-19
If you have questions about your water service, you can call 311 or email 311@houstontx.gov.
Follow Raven Ambers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Scammers are asking to sample water for COVID-19, mayor says
SCAMS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News