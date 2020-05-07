Coronavirus

Presidential valet has coronavirus; Trump again tests negative

WASHINGTON -- A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and "remain in good health."

It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, "We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus."

He added, "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

A person familiar with the matter said the member of the military who tested positive was one of the president's valets. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago, including frequent temperature checks. Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week.

Several valets cater to the president and his guests at the White House, both in the West Wing and in the White House residence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvice president mike pencecoronavirusthe white housemilitarypoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Galveston Beach Patrol facing lifeguard shortage
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday
How families affected by COVID-19 can get free internet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
Texas Attorney General told to stop meddling in salon court case
Man accused of 3 murders committed within an hour
Sunny today, storms return to Houston Friday
Vintage aircraft flyover for Houston moved to Mother's Day
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Houston Texans' 2020 schedule to be announced today
Show More
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Multiple loose spools spotted in middle of I-10 near downtown
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Galveston Beach Patrol facing lifeguard shortage
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
More TOP STORIES News