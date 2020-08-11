coronavirus texas

Gov. Abbott talking about COVID-19 response in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting two Southeast Texas communities to talk about the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

We've seen what COVID-19 has done to large cities, but watch the video above to learn more on how it has impacted smaller communities.



During both stops, he'll meet with local officials to share the latest on the state's response and listen to their concerns as they cope with the pandemic that has seen more than five million Americans infected with the respiratory virus.

His first meeting is in Beaumont. As of Monday, Aug. 10, Jefferson County reported 4,254 cases and 229 deaths. There are 18 hospitalized and 3,720 recoveries. The percentage of those tested who are positive is declining.

The second visit is Victoria. Victoria County has seen 3,499 cases to date and reports 47 deaths. More than 2,300 have recovered.

Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd is also traveling with the governor as he holds briefings with local officials.



