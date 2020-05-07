What parents should know about rare condition that affects some kids with COVID-19

Fever

Rash

Eye irritation

Swollen lymph nodes

Swelling of the hands and feet

A 12-year-old girl is speaking out after suffering from heart failure during a grueling battle with COVID-19.

Dozens of U.S. children have been hospitalized with a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus.The condition, first detected in Europe, is similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare illness involving inflamed arteries. New York authorities announced Wednesday that 64 potential cases had been reported to the state, and children have developed heart inflammation requiring intensive care.Some doctors say the New York cases increase the likelihood that the syndrome is a rare complication of COVID-19 although that remains to be proven.So should parents be concerned?Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, said parents should remember that an increased risk of a rare event is still a rare event. Doctors still believe that most children with COVID-19 develop only mild illness.Yet parents should know the signs and symptoms associated with this condition, which include:Since the condition is so mysterious, children who end up in the ICU only receive supportive treatment."Again, doctors are treating the symptoms because we don't know the cause yet," she said.Ashton emphasized that reports in peer-reviewed medical literature indicate that only a small percentage of those with confirmed coronavirus cases are children, less than 3%."For some reason that we don't totally understand, this age group -- children under the age of 18, 20 years old -- [are] really spared from major symptoms of COVID-19," she said. "We don't think that means they're not getting infected, but for some reason, the vast majority are just not presenting with clinical illness."