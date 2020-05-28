'Hamilton' tour stop officially canceled in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Broadway hit "Hamilton" will not be coming to Houston.
The Hobby Center said the historical retelling of American icon Alexander Hamilton's life and death on its stage is canceled. The touring production, originally set to start a six-week engagement on June 30, was postponed earlier this month due to constraints related to COVID-19.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to bring Hamilton back to Houston this year, and previously purchased tickets are no longer valid. Ticket holders are currently being contacted by their point of purchase with their options for their tickets," the Hobby Center announced on its website.
The venue urged ticket purchasers to check their email junk folders in addition to their inbox. Hobby Center urged people to contact the point of purchase if no email has been received.
The adapted hit created by Lin-Manuel Miranda had already been a highly-anticipated show for the Houston area. The Hobby Center held a lottery for $10 tickets to the show last month while the show was still on the schedule.
If fans still want to see "Hamilton" within Texas, you'll have to wait. A tour stop in Fort Worth was pushed back all the way to 2022.
If you're not big on waiting, you can stream a Walt Disney Studios production of "Hamilton" shot from the stage on Disney+ beginning July 3.
