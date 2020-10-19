Doctors tell dad of HPD officer this might be last week of his life in battle with COVID-19

Officer Marlon Segovia's father, 59-year old Miguel Chavez, had no pre-existing conditions before he began experiencing symptoms late September.
"Eventually, he felt like he couldn't stay at home anymore, so he got admitted to the ER," Segovia told Eyewitness News during an interview on Sunday.
From that moment, they watched his health slowly decline.
After nearly two months, doctors are now telling Segovia and his family that his father will not make it.
"That's been rough," he said.
Both the father and his wife began experiencing mild symptoms, but she is the only one who fully recovered.
"I think anybody would have a little survivor's guilt at this point," said Segovia. "She feels like it should've been [her], why was it him?"
As of Sunday, Oct. 18, Texas reported 30 new deaths, bringing the total to 17,014.
In southeast Texas, the death toll is 3,206 with more than 228,000 cases in total.
The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.
