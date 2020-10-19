Texas Faces of COVID-19

Doctors tell dad of HPD officer this might be last week of his life in battle with COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer and his family are preparing to say goodbye to his father who contracted COVID-19.

Officer Marlon Segovia's father, 59-year old Miguel Chavez, had no pre-existing conditions before he began experiencing symptoms late September.

"Eventually, he felt like he couldn't stay at home anymore, so he got admitted to the ER," Segovia told Eyewitness News during an interview on Sunday.

From that moment, they watched his health slowly decline.

After nearly two months, doctors are now telling Segovia and his family that his father will not make it.

READ ALSO: Houston firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications despite experimental drug trial

"That's been rough," he said.

Both the father and his wife began experiencing mild symptoms, but she is the only one who fully recovered.

"I think anybody would have a little survivor's guilt at this point," said Segovia. "She feels like it should've been [her], why was it him?"

As of Sunday, Oct. 18, Texas reported 30 new deaths, bringing the total to 17,014.

In southeast Texas, the death toll is 3,206 with more than 228,000 cases in total.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

READ ALSO: Houston doctor dies of COVID-19: 'She could make any moment feel special'
EMBED More News Videos

According to her family, the young doctor, who was commonly described as "bubbly" and "full of life," tragically lost her battle to COVID-19 in her parent's arms. How did she go from flu-like symptoms to a hospital stay? ABC13's Steve Campion explains.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston police departmentcoronaviruscoronavirus texaspandemictexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS FACES OF COVID-19
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Houston doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
13-year-old on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19
HPD officer recovers from virus after 80 days in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD parents hopeful and cautious before in-person learning starts
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
Joel Osteen says Lakewood Church's reopening was emotional
Chances of rain return to the forecast
Baby Nick will be laid to rest this week, family says
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election
Woman shot in head in possible road rage shooting, deputies say
Show More
Motorcyclist falls to his death after losing control, HPD says
Major Houston suburb's bustling town square set for fab facelift
Shooting breaks out at Houston bar for 2nd time in a week
Man's body found dumped in Chambers Co. lake
Titans rally to beat Texans, stay undefeated
More TOP STORIES News