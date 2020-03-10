Houston couple stuck on cruise ship hit by coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Grand Princess cruise ship docking near San Francisco was step one in what will be an unprecedented quarantine operation in the US.More than 3,000 people who were on board may have been exposed to the coronavirus, and they will all be isolated once they disembark the ship.On Feb.21, the Grand Princess cruise ship sailed off the coast of California with hopes of making stops in Hawaii and Mexico, but COVID-19 somehow infected some people on board and plans changed.The ship was diverted back to the California coast, and all passengers were forced to stay in their rooms. Two of the passengers on the cruise ship are from the Houston-area."The other biggest concern is that we're running out of our prescription medications," the Houston man, who did not want to be identified, said.The couple told ABC13 they've been stuck in their room on the ship since Thursday, unable to even step out."They bring food to the room everyday for breakfast, lunch and dinner," the man said.The couple understands they'll be forced to go into self-quarantine once they're off the ship, but for them, it's a scary thought."Not knowing what's going to happen. The unknown is always scary," the man said.Passengers were told they would be taken to bases in either California, San Antonio or Georgia.It could take days for officials to disembark the ship, and passengers can expect to stay another number of days in quarantine."My wife has already taken her last dose of her medication. I have one or two days left and that concerns us. We're not young," the man said.