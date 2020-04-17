Coronavirus

Friday marks 47th straight day of Harris Co. emergency activation during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston area closing in on six weeks since its first COVID-19 case was identified, Harris County emergency managers still want residents to continue following guidelines.

Francisco Sanchez, deputy coordinator of the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, offered an updated on the county's response Friday, which he says marked the 47th consecutive day his office has been activated during the pandemic.

Sanchez reiterated a few points expressed by county and Houston city leaders over the week, including the availability of new testing sites in the community as well as Walgreens locations.

SEE ALSO: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

The deputy coordinator also urged people to fill out online the U.S. Census, adding that the data from the surveys can help with grants to address crises like COVID-19. And he promoted to residents to send their business to local restaurants that are still offering take-out, echoing a similar message sent by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Above the main points, though, Sanchez said any measures, including relaxing of social distancing, will be made based on data. He touched on whether the county is preparing to adjust its guidelines after the White House's three-phase measure to reopen.

On Thursday, the White House said states and counties would have control over when and how to institute the guidelines. The county's own "Stay Home, Work Safe" order remains in effect until the end of April.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News