Texas woman's Christmas mask tree decorations are free for neighbors

KYLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Texas is helping protect her community with a decorative tree in her yard.

But these aren't your typical decorations.

Jacqueline Smith, in central Texas decorates her tree with hand-sewn masks for her neighbors to take.

To show their appreciation, some people have been leaving donations for her to buy more supplies.

