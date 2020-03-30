community strong

The Woodlands florist using unsold flowers to spread joy in community

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down thousands of restaurants, salons and other businesses across the country. But one florist has a new mission - to spread joy.

Ann Engelbrecht, the owner of Sprout Fine Floral Concepts in The Woodlands, is using all the flowers that would have been thrown out and creating something beautiful that she is sharing across the community.

"Flowers feed the soul," Engelbrecht said.

Related topics:
societythe woodlandscommunity strongcoronaviruscoronavirus texasgood newscovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19all good news
