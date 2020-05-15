Experts say going virtual is helping people land new jobs

Xavier Allison is the newest face at Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas. His journey to the company started on social media.
Over the past few weeks, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host virtual job fairs. On Thursday, we held our third job fair.
Dozens of jobs were offered in the medical, law enforcement, and interpreter fields. Some of the jobs pay nearly $40 an hour.
"These are all real jobs," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow explained. "They're legit jobs that employers want to fill right now, so they've asked us to help them out."
During our first job fair, the agency heard from a number of people.
"We had over 100 individuals reach out to us and talk to us," Castrow said. "Of those, about 60 went on to interview."
VIRTUAL JOB FAIRS: Are you looking for work? There are a couple virtual jobs fair today. The first is with the @HoustonHealth now & at 1pm. The second is with us and @GulfCoastWFS at 3pm. Just head to the @abc13houston Facebook page this afternoon. https://t.co/ZfmaDcaOY5 pic.twitter.com/KOPeZ6OeDf— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) May 14, 2020
From our second job fair, Workforce Solutions said two people are already working and more are on the way.
Next Thursday, ABC13 and Workforce Solutions want to help high school and college students find summer jobs.
If you're unemployed and ready to get back to work, experts suggests actively looking for jobs every day.
"There's going to be a lot of people jumping onto that system. So you want to take advantage of the opportunity, and you want to do it right now," Castrow said.
The Houston Health Department held a virtual job fair where 2,683 people participated. The city is looking to make 300 immediate hires to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"Everybody after a while gets tired. It's been very hectic months for the departments. Bringing in new people with fresh ideas, with new ways of looking at things, that's exciting."
