Despite cancellation, Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is raising money for students

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo was supposed to begin on April 17 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of this year's event.

As a result, organizers are finding new ways to raise scholarship money for students impacted by the closure.

"Typically our funds come from our gate entry, carnival proceeds and things like that," said board member James Menotti. "So we came up with the idea to hold a silent auction."

There are currently two auctions listed on the organization's website. One is a commercial heifer auction, which runs through April 19. The other auction is for belt buckles that were going to be given to students showing livestock at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. That auction begins on April 17 and runs through the 22nd.

Event organizers already had the buckles, so they came up with a way to put them to good use.

"The buckle thing was something we came up with," said Menotti. "They're not small, they're very high quality. We're hoping some folks will step up and help us out."

The gesture isn't going unnoticed.

"They're doing everything they can to help and I think it's great," said Santa Fe High School senior Katie Sefcik, who was scheduled to show two steers at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.

Proceeds from the auctions will go to seniors scheduled to participate in the show. Visit GalvestonCountyFair.com for more information.
