New study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study shows unemployment benefits in Texas are set to run dry in a matter of weeks.

Just applying for benefits in Texas right now isn't easy for some. Aubrey Becraft has tried for nearly a month.

"It's hard because nobody is reaching back out," Becraft said. "Nobody is answering emails. Nobody is there to answer the phones, so how is anybody supposed to get any help? I know it's not just me."

David and Laura Smith have tried to reach the department by phone for three weeks.

"It's very frustrating and we're angry because we're trying to get a hold of people to get the help we need," David said.

"We just can't get through to anyone. Right now, we're trying to pay April's rent," Laura explained. "We're waiting on our stimulus check and our tax refund. If it's end of May, I don't know how much longer the landlord is going to hold out."

Now, there's another concern. A new report shows Texas is running out of unemployment benefits.

"It's definitely nerve-wracking not knowing what's going to happen," Becraft said.

A new tax foundation study shows Texas is running out of unemployment benefits money.

In less than six weeks, the study says the money will be gone.

ABC13 learned Friday, the agency paid nearly $600 million in benefits this week alone.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the federal government will supply Texans $600 a week in unemployment. But that's supposed to be in addition to people's regular benefits. It's unclear if those will be replenished by the state.

A Texas Workforce Commission spokesperson said the state has always paid people who are eligible for unemployment. But these aren't normal conditions.

On Friday, we learned over the past 33 days, 1.3 million Texans applied for unemployment, which is equal to two years worth of claims.

More help is arriving on Monday for people who are trying to call.

Texas Workforce Commission will open two call centers, with an additional 350 staffers answering calls. The agency is working on opening two more call centers soon.

