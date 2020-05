Here's a step-by-step guide to new COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Have other health conditions (diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, pregnancy)

Are age 60 and older

Are residents of nursing homes

Are part of an investigation of a cluster or an outbreak

Are healthcare workers or first responders

People without symptoms related to coronavirus disease

Yes

No

Unknown

Africa

Asia

Australia

Europe

South America

No travel

I am feeling sick

I am feeling fine

Temperature above 100.4 F (38 C)

Older than 65 and temperature above 99.6 F (37.5 C)

I feel feverish

I don't know

Normal

Cough - dry (nonproductive)

Cough - wet (productive)

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

None of the above

Headache

Runny Nose

Itchy Eyes

Watery Eyes

Sneezing

None of the Above

High blood pressure / Hypertension

Heart Disease

Lung Disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressed by medication or HIV

Resident of Nursing Home or Chronic Care Facility

Pregnant or post-partum within 2 weeks of delivery

None of the above

Younger than 20

20 - 39

40 - 59

60 - 69

70 - 79

80 or older

Yes

No

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, there is now an online tool to help determine if you need COVID-19 testing.The self-assessment website lists specific questions that should be answered before launching the tool.The website also lists two key questions and answers before people are allowed to proceed: Who should get tested and who shouldn't get tested?People with fever above 100.4F (38C) and respiratory symptoms who:Once you've determined whether or not you should be tested, you can begin the self-assessment questionnaire.Below are the questions:If, for example, yourecently and are, below are the questions to expect next.Now, let's say you, areand a, here are the next questions in the questionnaire.If, for example, you have, areand are, here's what's next.You are then asked if you're interested in sharing your location for epidemiology."Knowing when and where outbreaks happen is incredibly helpful for local health authorities for tracking the disease and advising a community response," read a notice. "We will only use your location for epidemiological purposes. No protected health information (PHI) is stored."Once you select your answer, you will then be moved to the final screen.Based on the answers we provided in the example above, according to the exam, you may be at a higher risk for COVID-19.You will then be given a screening ID.In addition, the website lists health recommendations and what to do if you're feeling anxious or stressed. For additional support, you're asked to contact: The Harris Center COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-251-7544 or Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990.It's important to note that the self-assessment tool features a disclaimer noting that this is not a medical diagnosis.