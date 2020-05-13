Here's what you can't find in stores during the pandemic

First up: Bicycles!
Multiple business owners told Eyewitness News they're seeing an incredible demand for bikes, and sales have soared after the start of the pandemic.
Micah Gielow with the Houston Bicycle Company said they've never been busier in the store's 23-year history.
"It's honestly been crazy," said Gielow. "The amount of people who have been calling in every day asking us do we fix bikes."
The company fixes and sells bicycles at its location on Taft near Westheimer Road in Houston's Montrose neighborhood.
They said there are bicycles in stock, but supply is dwindling amid increased demand.
Don't worry! There are more bicycles for sale at Ham Cycles in Montrose. Kasey Dixon said they sold the most bikes ever last month.
"We have a lot of bikes, [and] we have a lot of bikes on the way," said Dixon. "What's really going to happen is after the next three to four weeks, I would say then we're really going to see the shortage."
Meanwhile, for those who choose to spend their time indoors, the puzzle inventory may soon be dwindling, too.
At Big Blue Whale in the Heights, manager Angela Cook said they're seeing incredible demand for puzzles amid the pandemic.
"Puzzles. Puzzles. Puzzles. 1000 piece puzzles are extinct in this city. We literally have one left," said Cook. "We have a vendor in Canada. We're having difficulty getting puzzles from Canada at this moment. We're ordering. Do we know when it is going to show up? No. Do we just cross our fingers and hope it shows up soon? Yes."
Plus, a Houston pool company told ABC13 they've seen a spike in sales, too, mainly on above-ground pools.
