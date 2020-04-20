Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- A sales tax holiday for emergency supplies that takes place every year in Texas is still on this weekend despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week.The holiday allows Texans to purchase certain emergency supplies without having to pay sales tax. The sales tax exemptions will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 25 through midnight the morning of Monday, April 27."Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it's important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies," Hegar said in a statement.Hegar clarified that products bought online still qualify for the exemption. He urged residents who visit retailers in person to follow social distancing guidelines.A list of emergency supplies that qualify for the sales tax exemption can be found on the comptroller's website, including information on maximum prices for each item before the exemption no longer applies. Examples include household batteries, fire extinguishers and first aid kits under $75 as well as portable generators under $3,000.Hegar clarified that masks, gloves and other pieces of personal protection equipment do not qualify under state law.