Harris County Juvenile Justice Center closed to public after someone being tested for coronavirus: Sources

The Harris County Juvenile Justice Center is closed to the public after someone who was inside the facility is being tested for the novel coronavirus, sources tell ABC13.
Test results are expected on Saturday.
Only essential staff are expected to report to work, and they must enter the facility through the Caroline entrance.
The department posted a message Thursday night on Facebook, explaining staff should not use the main entrance on Congress Street.
"If you are NOT essential staff and office at JJC, do not report to JJC and contact your immediate supervisor," the post said.
Staff at other Harris County Juvenile Probation Department locations are told to report as scheduled.
