Gov. Abbott expands order to stop elective surgeries at all Houston-area hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday expanded his order for hospitals well beyond the state's metro areas to stop most elective surgeries in order to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Facilities in Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, Walker, and Wharton counties are now part of an order that Abbott originally issued in June that stopped elective procedures in Harris, Dallas, Bexar, and Travis counties.
"The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," Abbott said in a statement.
Under his Proclamation, the Governor directs all hospitals in these counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient's physician.
In addition to the entire Houston area, Abbott's order was expanding to include hospitals in 105 of Texas' 254 counties.
