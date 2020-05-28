Health & Fitness

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his social media accounts.

Rosen said he had a slight fever about two weeks ago, and decided to get tested for coronavirus.

Rosen, who has been in self-quarantine for 10 days, hopes to have another COVID-19 test on Thursday and get cleared.

"I appreciate everybody being so thoughtful and kind in sending well wishes. We will get past this. It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance," said Rosen.

