1st COVID-19 death in City of Houston involved recent traveler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in her 60s who recently traveled became the City of Houston's first COVID-19 death, officials announced Thursday.According to the Houston Health Department, the woman had several underlying health conditions. She died at a hospital on Tuesday, March 24.On Thursday, the city received confirmation that her death was a COVID-19 case."It's unfortunate that our city has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department" "The City of Houston and the health department extend their deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends."In addition, the department began investigating potential contacts exposed to the virus.The death was announced during an update by Mayor Sylvester Turner, who accepted a donation of $1 million worth of hand sanitizer from Houston-based Farouk Systems Inc., a hair care products company founded by former Texas gubernatorial candidate Farouk Shami.Shami's company recently made a donation to the city of Tomball, according to a statement from the company."It is our responsibility as Americans, business professionals and human beings to do everything we can to help with supplying America with vital products, equipment and supplies necessary to help fight this virus," Shami said.